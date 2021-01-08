Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.04 crore, over one crore people recovered

India has reported a total of 1,04,13,417 COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:10 IST
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.04 crore, over one crore people recovered
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India has reported a total of 1,04,13,417 COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday. These include 20,539 people who have recovered from the deadly infection and 234 people who succumbed in the last 24 hours.

While 1,00,37,398 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far, 1,50,570 persons have lost their lives to the virus in the country. There are 2,25,449 active coronavirus cases in India, as per the Union Health Ministry. Kerala, the worst affected state in the country, has reported 64,639 active cases.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who is on a visit to Tamil Nadu to oversee the dry run drill said that in the next few days, India should be able to start inoculating its citizens against Covid-19. As many as 17,93,36,364 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to January 7 including 9,35,369 samples tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

With the country set to roll out vaccine against coronavirus, the External Affairs Ministry on Friday said India has been at the forefront of global response in the common fight against the disease by providing medicines and other essential supplies and is ready to cooperate in providing vaccines to the neighbours. Andhra Pradesh has reported 319 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours.According to the media bulletin by Andhra Pradesh COVID nodal officer, the total count of cases in the state has gone up to 8,84,490.

Rajasthan reported 471 new COVID-19 cases and 537 recoveries today while Maharashtra has reported 3,693 new COVID-19 cases, 2890 discharges and 73 deaths today. Uttarakhand has reported 269 new COVID-19 cases, 390 recoveries and 7 deaths today.

As many as 444 new coronavirus cases, 823 recoveries and 10 deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi State health bulletin.With this, 6,29,282 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded including 6,14,849 recoveries and 10,654 fatalities in the metropolis so far. A total of 82 persons were found with the new mutant variant of coronavirus so far, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

About 22 students and 3 teachers of a school in Asarganj here were found COVID positive on Friday, said the health department.After receiving the information, a medical team rushed to the area and announced it as a containment zone. A total of 346 new COVID-19 cases, 397 discharges and two deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday, the state health department informed on Friday.

The total count of positive cases in the state now stands at 2,89,135, including 5,000 active cases and 2,82,574 recoveries. The death toll due to the virus stands at 1,561. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Laptop stolen from Pelosi's office during storming of U.S. Capitol, says aide

A laptop was stolen from the office of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, one of her aides said on Friday. Drew Hammill, an aide to Democrat Pelosi, said on Twitter that ...

At least 13 dead as suicide bomber, gunmen attack town in Cameroon - UN

At least 13 people including children died when a suicide bomber blew herself in a crowd that was fleeing an armed attack in northern Cameroon on Friday, a U.N. security report said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast...

WRAPUP 6-As impeachment looms, Pelosi urges military to keep Trump from nuclear codes

As Democrats in the House of Representatives on Friday prepared to impeach President Donald Trump again if he does not step down, their leader Nancy Pelosi spoke to the top U.S. general about preventing an unhinged Trump from accessing nucl...

Probe ordered after college building collapses due to snowfall in J-K

The Anantnag district authorities in Jammu and Kashmir ordered a probe after a building of a government college collapsed due to snowfall on Friday.District Magistrate K K Siddha ordered the inquiry after the auditorium building of Governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021