Man accidentally kills friend while showing off new air gun

A man was killed in accidental airgun firing on Friday afternoon in Dabha area of Nagpur'sGittikhadan, police said.

An official said Pankaj Wani (40) had bought an airgun on Friday and had gone to his friend Lokesh Gajbhiye'shouse to show the firearm to him.

''Wani, without knowing that the air gun had one pelletinside, fired. The round hit Gajbhiye in the left eye and hedied in a nearby hospital. Wani has been arrested for causingdeath by negligence,'' the Gittikhadan police station officialsaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)