B K Sharma appointed as director of Cuttack's Printing Stationery and Publications

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:30 IST
In a minor bureaucraticreshuffle, the Odisha government on Friday appointed formerstate DGP B K Sharma as the new director of the PrintingStationery and Publications in Cuttack, a notification issuedby the Home Department said.

The 1986-batch IPS officer was posted as an officer onspecial duty after his short stint as the in-charge DGP. Hewas replaced by his batchmate Abhay in November, 2019.

Also, DIG Himanshu Kumar Lal, on being promoted to thegrade of IG, has been appointed as the IG of the state Prisonsand Correctional Services.

