Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand HC reprimands hospital authorities for shifting jailed Lalu to bungalow

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-01-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 00:42 IST
Jharkhand HC reprimands hospital authorities for shifting jailed Lalu to bungalow

The Jharkhand High Court on Fridaypulled up the authorities for transferring jailed RJDpresident Lalu Prasad to the director's bungalow of a Ranchihospital from its paying ward last year without consultinghigher authorities, and observed that the government isgoverned by law and not by any individuals.

Prasad, who was convicted in fodder scam cases, wasundergoing treatment in the Rajendra Institute of MedicalScience (RIMS) for multiple ailments. The former Bihar chiefminister was in August 2020 transferred from its paying wardto the director's residence, which was known as Kelly Bungalowand was vacant at that time, to protect him from exposure tocoronavirus.

He was brought back to the paying ward on November 26,following an allegation that he, violating jail manuals,called up a Bihar BJP MLA seeking his help in defeating theNDA candidate for assembly Speaker's post.

During the hearing of a case involving Prasad'salleged violation of jail manual, the bench of Aparesh KumarSingh said that if the RJD chief ran the risk of beinginfected by COVID-19, the RIMS management should have firstinformed the prison authorities.

A jail officer would have then decided where to shiftPrasad, the bench said and asked why the RIMS management wasin such a hurry to transfer him to the Kelly Bungalow.

The court said the RIMS management did not clarify inits affidavit what other options were considered before LaluPrasad was shifted to the directors bungalow and why thatbungalow was chosen.

The bench observed that the government is governed bylaw and not by any individuals.

In a report placed before the bench on Friday, theinspector general (prison) submitted that the hospitaltransferred Prasad to the bungalow as a measure to protect himfrom COVID-19.

It said that there is no clear provision in the jailmanual on how to provide security to an inmate and whatfacilities he or she would get if the person is shifted out ofa prison for treatment.

The government is now making changes to the prisonmanual and a standard operating procedure (SOP) is beingprepared to include such situations, the report said.

The bench asked the government to complete the work byJanuary 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

New options added to join meeting from Google Meet landing page

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo meets with Biden's nominee for secretary of state -State Department official

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met on Friday with President-elect Joe Bidens nominee for secretary of State Antony Blinken to facilitate an orderly transition, and to ensure American interests are protected abroad, a senior State Depar...

Trump to blame for death of woman trampled in Capitol riot, family member says

The brother-in-law of a woman killed during Wednesdays assault on the U.S. Capitol by a mob seeking to overturn President Donald Trumps election loss said he blames Trump for the riot, and has joined calls for him to be removed from office....

Workers at Mexico's Interjet strike after weeks of flight cancellations

Unionized employees at Mexican airline Interjet went on strike on Friday, a union spokesman said, after weeks of flight cancellations as the company struggles to maintain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.Videos shared on social media...

Coronavirus variants may lead to false negative results with molecular tests - FDA

The U.S. drugs regulator said on Friday genetic variants of COVID-19, including the one found in the UK, could lead to false negative results from some molecular COVID-19 tests, but the risk of the mutations affecting overall testing accura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021