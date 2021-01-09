2 injured in city shootout

Two persons were injured in ashootout between two groups at Anandapur in the south-easternpart of the city on Friday allegedly over the control of realestate business in the area, police sources said.

The two men were admitted to a government hospital.

One of them claimed that the clash was over thecontrol of an office room at Anandapur where real estatebusiness has been flourishing.

