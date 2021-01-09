Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Democrats consider second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

Congressional Democrats accused U.S. President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection and weighed up impeaching him for a second time after supporters fired up by his false claims of election fraud stormed the U.S. Capitol this week. Amid mounting calls for his removal from office, Trump finally denounced the violence that left five people dead, including a police officer. In a video released on Thursday evening, the Republican president called for reconciliation and also promised a smooth and orderly transition of power. U.S. Supreme Court takes up dispute over California nonprofit donor disclosure requirement

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge by two conservative groups to a California requirement that tax-exempt charities disclose to the state the identity of their top finiancial donors. The justices will take up the appeal of a lower court ruling that said California's attorney general could require the two nonprofit organizations, Americans for Prosperity and the Thomas More Law Center, to furnish him with donor details. Trump to blame for death of woman trampled in Capitol riot, family member says

The brother-in-law of a woman killed during Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol by a mob seeking to overturn President Donald Trump's election loss said he blames Trump for the riot, and has joined calls for him to be removed from office. Rosanne Boyland, a 34-year-old resident of Kennesaw, Georgia, was one of four civilians who died in the rioting, according to Washington, DC police. A Capitol Police officer also died from injuries in the melee. Colorado grand jury to probe Elijah McClain's fatal police encounter

Colorado's attorney general on Friday convened a grand jury probe into the death of Elijah McClain, a young unarmed Black man placed in a chokehold and injected with the powerful sedative ketamine while under arrest. McClain, 23, was walking on a street alone in the Denver suburb of Aurora in August 2019 when he was stopped and subdued by three police officers responding to a report that he had been seen acting suspiciously. Man who sat at Pelosi's desk faces charges; FBI probes officer's death

A West Virginia state lawmaker and a man pictured sitting at U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk are among those facing federal charges stemming from the siege on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters, federal prosecutors said on Friday. In a related development, Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen announced the FBI would team up with Washington's police department to jointly investigate the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured while defending the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Biden plans accelerated release of COVID-19 vaccine to states as pandemic hits hard

President-elect Joe Biden may accelerate distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. states, a spokesman said on Friday, in an effort to jump-start lagging inoculations that have made little impact on the pandemic one week into the new year. That move by Biden when he takes office in less than two weeks would be a departure from a Trump administration strategy of holding back a supply to ensure that required second doses of the vaccines are available. Biden will get second dose of vaccine Monday -transition official

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will get a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Monday, and critical members of his team are being vaccinated, transition official David Kamin said on Friday. Analysis: Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

By the time social media giants took action against users and groups spurring on the siege of Capitol Hill this week, culminating in the suspension of U.S. President Donald Trump's accounts, it was too little too late. For weeks, content on big tech platforms like Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's YouTube as well as upstart fringe social networks foretold the storming of the U.S Capitol on Wednesday that led to five deaths. Laptop stolen from Pelosi's office during storming of U.S. Capitol, says aide

A laptop was stolen from the office of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, one of her aides said on Friday. Drew Hammill, an aide to Democrat Pelosi, said on Twitter that the laptop belonged to a conference room and was used for presentations. He declined to offer further details. Ghislaine Maxwell may seek bail for a third time

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers said on Friday the jailed British socialite may seek bail for a third time as she fights criminal charges that she assisted the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking of girls. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, Maxwell's lawyers said a new bail application would "propose even more stringent and restrictive bail conditions" than the $28.5 million bail package the Manhattan judge rejected on Dec. 28.

