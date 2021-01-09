11 detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Delhi

11 detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 13:13 IST
Eleven people were detained for allegedly defacing two Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens' Delhi on Saturday, police said.
Police said they received information at 5.40 am that a few people have gathered at Aurangzeb Lane, Tughlaq Road.
After reaching the spot, police personnel found that 11 people led by Anuradha Bhargav (30), a resident of Karnal and an advocate by profession, had defaced an Aurangzeb Lane signboard and pasted a poster saying Guru Teg Bahadur Lane on another signage, a senior police official said They were detained and taken to Tughlaq Road police station, the official said, adding that a probe into the matter is underway.
