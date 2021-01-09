NCPCR seeks report in Bhandara hospital fire from dist collector

Left Menu
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Saturday asked the Bhandara district collector to send the factual action taken report of the fire incident in the district hospital that claimed the life of 10 infants, within 48 hours.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 14:21 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Saturday asked the Bhandara district collector to send the factual action taken report of the fire incident in the district hospital that claimed the life of 10 infants, within 48 hours. In a letter to District Collector Sandip Kadam, NCPCR wrote that the commission has taken cognizance of news reports about the incident and requested him to conduct an inquiry.

"You are requested to conduct an inquiry into the matter and send a factual action taken report to the Commission, along with all the necessary documents within 48 hours from the receipt of this letter," the letter said. Earlier today, Kadam informed the media that a technical committee will investigate to ascertain the reason behind the fire.

"The fire that broke out at around 2 AM claimed the lives of 10 children. But we have been able to save the lives of 7 children. A technical committee will investigate to ascertain the reason behind the fire," he said. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has directed an immediate inquiry into the incident. It has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of children who died in the fire.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has ordered an audit of all hospitals in the state on an urgent basis. As many as 10 children died in the fire that broke out SNCU of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday. (ANI)

