India to start COVID-19 vaccination drive from Jan. 16 -govt

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:36 IST
India will start its COVID-19 vaccination drive from Jan. 16 with priority given to about 30 million healthcare and frontline workers, a government statement said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, it said.

