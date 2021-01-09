India to start COVID-19 vaccination drive from Jan. 16 -govt

India to start COVID-19 vaccination drive from Jan. 16 -govtReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:36 IST
India will start its COVID-19 vaccination drive from Jan. 16 with priority given to about 30 million healthcare and frontline workers, a government statement said on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, it said.
