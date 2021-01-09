Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Man dies days after participating in COVID vaccine trial, Post-mortem report awaited

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary on Saturday said that the postmortem report of a volunteer who died nearly 10 days after getting administered with the coronavirus trial vaccine, is awaited.

ANI | Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-01-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 17:48 IST
MP: Man dies days after participating in COVID vaccine trial, Post-mortem report awaited
Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary on Saturday said that the postmortem report of a volunteer who died nearly 10 days after getting administered with the coronavirus trial vaccine, is awaited. "We conduct the vaccine trials only according to the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research. A person shows the side effects within 30 minutes after getting the vaccine. Its effect remains visible for the next 24 to 48 hours. However, the volunteer died many days after he was administered the vaccine." he said as questions were being raised on the safety of the COVID vaccines that have been approved for emergency use.

Volunteer named Deepak Maravi got administered with a trail vaccine in Bhopal's People's Medical College on December 12, 2020. He was found dead nine days after at his home on December 21, 2020. The investigation into the cause of death is going on. "It is very unfortunate that the person died, but the initial reports show that his death occurred due to poisoning. The post-mortem report is still awaited. We can say anything only after the final report comes," he added.

There are questions being raised on the safety of indigenous vaccines after getting approval from the Drugs regulator for emergency use, as they did not have phase III trial data at the time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's self-reliance goal must not be taken as move 'towards isolating itself': Sunil Munjal

Indias self-reliance campaign must not by any stretch of imagination be taken as a move towards isolating itself, but to be a part of the global value chain, it must improve standards, skill levels, consistency and service levels to consume...

Guj amendment to Industrial Disputes Act gets presidential nod

Gujarats amendment to theIndustrial Disputes Act that seeks to increase ease ofbusiness by reducing the compliance burden on industries interms of layoffs, retrenchment and compensation has receivedthe assent of President Ram Nath Kovind, a...

Democratic wins could strengthen Biden's legislative push

President-elect Joe Bidens victory in November was tempered by concerns that he would face Republican opposition in the Senate that could stymie him at every turn.Those worries eased this past week when Democrats swept two Senate special el...

Indonesian navy: location of missing plane has been found

The Indonesian Navy has determined the coordinates of a Sriwijaya Air plane that went missing after taking off from the capital Jakarta and ships have been deployed to the location, Navy official Abdul Rasyid said.The coordinates have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021