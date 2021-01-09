MP: Man dies days after participating in COVID vaccine trial, Post-mortem report awaited

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary on Saturday said that the postmortem report of a volunteer who died nearly 10 days after getting administered with the coronavirus trial vaccine, is awaited. "We conduct the vaccine trials only according to the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research. A person shows the side effects within 30 minutes after getting the vaccine. Its effect remains visible for the next 24 to 48 hours. However, the volunteer died many days after he was administered the vaccine." he said as questions were being raised on the safety of the COVID vaccines that have been approved for emergency use.

Volunteer named Deepak Maravi got administered with a trail vaccine in Bhopal's People's Medical College on December 12, 2020. He was found dead nine days after at his home on December 21, 2020. The investigation into the cause of death is going on. "It is very unfortunate that the person died, but the initial reports show that his death occurred due to poisoning. The post-mortem report is still awaited. We can say anything only after the final report comes," he added.

There are questions being raised on the safety of indigenous vaccines after getting approval from the Drugs regulator for emergency use, as they did not have phase III trial data at the time. (ANI)

