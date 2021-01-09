Left Menu
Development News Edition

China calls for swift return of missing soldier held by India

In the following months, the nuclear-armed neighbours deployed tens of thousands of soldiers across India's Ladakh region and China's Tibetan plateau. In November, the two sides began formulating a disengagement plan to withdraw troops and establish no-patrol zones.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:34 IST
China calls for swift return of missing soldier held by India

China has called for the swift return of a soldier it says is being held by Indian authorities after disappearing along the border. The China Military Online, a news portal run by the military's official PLA Daily, said on Saturday the Chinese border guard went missing on Friday.

After the Chinese side reported the incident to India, India replied to say it had found the soldier and would hand him back once it had received instructions from more senior officers, according to the news outlet. China Military Online added that Indian authorities should "promptly transfer" the soldier back to China and "jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border area".

Tensions flared between China and India last June when a clash along the disputed Himalayan border led to the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers. In the following months, the nuclear-armed neighbours deployed tens of thousands of soldiers across India's Ladakh region and China's Tibetan plateau.

In November, the two sides began formulating a disengagement plan to withdraw troops and establish no-patrol zones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's self-reliance goal must not be taken as move 'towards isolating itself': Sunil Munjal

Indias self-reliance campaign must not by any stretch of imagination be taken as a move towards isolating itself, but to be a part of the global value chain, it must improve standards, skill levels, consistency and service levels to consume...

Guj amendment to Industrial Disputes Act gets presidential nod

Gujarats amendment to theIndustrial Disputes Act that seeks to increase ease ofbusiness by reducing the compliance burden on industries interms of layoffs, retrenchment and compensation has receivedthe assent of President Ram Nath Kovind, a...

Democratic wins could strengthen Biden's legislative push

President-elect Joe Bidens victory in November was tempered by concerns that he would face Republican opposition in the Senate that could stymie him at every turn.Those worries eased this past week when Democrats swept two Senate special el...

Indonesian navy: location of missing plane has been found

The Indonesian Navy has determined the coordinates of a Sriwijaya Air plane that went missing after taking off from the capital Jakarta and ships have been deployed to the location, Navy official Abdul Rasyid said.The coordinates have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021