C'garh: One killed, two hurt after coming in contact with live wire

A worker died and two otherssustained burn injuries after accidently coming in contactwith a high-tension electrical wire in Chhattisgarh's Bijapurdistrict on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when some workers were settingup a tent near Mahadev pond under Kotwali police station areafor Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's visit scheduled on Sunday,an official said.

Harish Korram (22) was holding an iron pole thattouched a 11 KV power transmission line passing from there andgot electrocuted, the official said.

Two other workers sustained burn injuries and wereadmitted to a hospital here, he said, adding that furtherprobe is underway.

The chief minister is scheduled to attend severalprogrammes in the Naxal-hit Bijapur district on Sunday.

