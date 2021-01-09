C'garh: One killed, two hurt after coming in contact with live wire

C'garh: One killed, two hurt after coming in contact with live wirePTI | Bijapur | Updated: 09-01-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 19:15 IST
A worker died and two otherssustained burn injuries after accidently coming in contactwith a high-tension electrical wire in Chhattisgarh's Bijapurdistrict on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place when some workers were settingup a tent near Mahadev pond under Kotwali police station areafor Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's visit scheduled on Sunday,an official said.
Harish Korram (22) was holding an iron pole thattouched a 11 KV power transmission line passing from there andgot electrocuted, the official said.
Two other workers sustained burn injuries and wereadmitted to a hospital here, he said, adding that furtherprobe is underway.
The chief minister is scheduled to attend severalprogrammes in the Naxal-hit Bijapur district on Sunday.
