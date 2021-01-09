Maha: Driver booked for tempo accident in Raigad district

A case has been registered againstthe driver of a tempo that fell into a gorge, killing threepeople at Poladpur in Maharashtra's Raigad district, policesaid on Saturday.

Three people died and 34 seriously injured when atempo ferrying 67 people from a wedding fell into a 250-feetdeep gorge at Kudpan on Friday evening, an official said.

While two persons were killed on the spot and one diedduring treatment, 34 are undergoing treatment at a state-runhospital, the official said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle at a ghatsection causing the tempo to plunge into the gorge, theofficial said.

The Poladpur police have registered a case against thedriver under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor VehiclesAct, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)