Man killed in knife attack while trying to protect sister from drunken duo in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:26 IST
A man was killed in a knife attack allegedly while trying to protect his sister from a drunken duo after a scuffle on a Noida road, police said on Saturday.

One of the accused has been arrested while searches are underway to nab the other, the police said.

The deceased, in his twenties, and his sister were returning home from a factory in Sector 8 where they work around 8.30 pm on Friday when the incident took place, according to officials.

''The brother-sister duo were walking on the road when the accused, both of whom were drunk, stumbled on the woman, leading to a scuffle in which the woman slapped one of the accused,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

“In the melee, the accused, who were probably carrying knives, took them out and tried to attack the woman. Her brother tried to stop the attackers and got stabbed on his thigh in the action,” Singh said.

He said the local police immediately reached the spot on being alerted and rushed the man to a hospital where he subsequently died due to excessive bleeding.

“One of the accused has been arrested and the other is absconding. Searches are underway to nab the other also and an FIR has been lodged at the local Sector 20 police station,” Singh added.

