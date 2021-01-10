Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Central America, tensions rise as soldiers aim to stop migrants

Guatemalan and Honduran soldiers will be deployed to prevent new U.S.-bound migrant caravans from advancing, military officials said, amid growing desperation among those seeking to cross and signs that some groups will depart later this month. Two devastating hurricanes late last year along with severe economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic have pushed millions of people in the already-poor region closer to hunger, leading to a steady rise in U.S.-bound migration through Mexico.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2021 03:50 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 03:50 IST
In Central America, tensions rise as soldiers aim to stop migrants

Guatemalan and Honduran soldiers will be deployed to prevent new U.S.-bound migrant caravans from advancing, military officials said, amid growing desperation among those seeking to cross and signs that some groups will depart later this month.

Two devastating hurricanes late last year along with severe economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic have pushed millions of people in the already-poor region closer to hunger, leading to a steady rise in U.S.-bound migration through Mexico. In the Mexican border town of Tapachula, which sits just north of Guatemala, frustrated groups of migrants who had already succeeded in crossing the border pleaded with officials to provide them with humanitarian visas to let them cross.

"We just want them to give us an answer," shouted one distraught migrant, Suset Palmares, a Cuban who wore a face mask like most others around her. Mexican soldiers decked out in riot gear stood nearby as migration officials with bullhorns ordered migrants gathered on a street and blocking traffic to disperse.

In online forums, many Honduras have indicated they plan to leave next weekend in a new caravan, which has caught the attention of U.S. officials who have called on the region's governments to stop them. Many migrants in recent years have chosen to travel by caravan because being part of a large group offers protection from criminals who might prey on them, even though traveling alone is often faster. Guatemalan military spokesman Ruben Tellez said on Friday that up to 4,000 soldiers would be deployed to stop the migrants from entering en masse.

"We are going to reinforce our borders," he said, referring to the country's land-crossings with Honduras, El Salvador, Belize and Mexico. He said the Guatemalan air force will also take part in the anti-caravan efforts. General Tito Livio Moreno, Honduras' senior military officer, said earlier this week that soldiers would also be deployed in his country in a bid to preemptively stop any caravans.

Beyond the security measures, Guatemala's migration authority announced on Friday that it would allow only Hondurans carrying a valid passport and proof of a negative coronavirus test to enter. In the past, similar efforts have proved successful in stopping would-be migrants, but they have raised concerns from rights groups of unreasonable limitations on freedom of movement being slapped on desperate people seeking to flee rampant violence and poverty in their home countries.

Last year, Mexico authorized its military-style National Guard police force to "regulate" undocumented migration on its northern and southern borders under intense pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who now has less than two weeks left in office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo voids restrictions on diplomatic contacts with Taiwan

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that the State Department is voiding longstanding restrictions on how US diplomats and others have contact with their counterparts in Taiwan, another move that is expected to upset China as the T...

U.S. Capitol police officer who died after violent assault 'loved his job'

His first big assignment was working at former President Barack Obamas inauguration in 2009. Officer Brian Sicknick had just been sworn in with the U.S. Capitol Police Department, fulfilling a lifelong dream. He loved his job, his father, C...

Soccer-McTominay header puts Manchester United into FA Cup fourth round

An early headed goal by Scott McTominay capped an excellent individual performance that put Manchester United through to the FA Cup fourth round as they beat Watford 1-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.Captaining his side for the first time, Mc...

Cuba tightens COVID-19 measures as visitors fuel record contagion

Cubas top epidemiologist said on Saturday irresponsible partying over year-end, often with relatives from abroad, fueled a surge in coronavirus infections and he warned of a crackdown to prevent the spread of the disease.Authorities in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021