As heavy snowfall threatens normalcy, Armed Forces evacuate 7 patients from J-K's Tangdhar

A total number of 7 patients including a six-year-old child airlifted in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar area by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force on Friday. The Army stated that the civilian patients were evacuated from Tangdhar to Kupwara District Hospital. The operation necessitated due to the closed Sadhna pass owing to heavy snowfall received in this region in the last three days, was executed on a war footing in order to save precious lives of the locals, Army said in a release.

"At 12 in the noon, the District Administration of Tangdhar approached the Army for assistance to evacuate seven civilian patients including a six-year-old child along with his mother from Tangdhar to Kupwara District Hospital," Indian Army added. The Army immediately swung into action, by coordinating the requirement with the Indian Air Force and enabled the provision of MI-17 aircraft for evacuation, they said.

This timely action by the civil administration in conjunction with the Army and Air Force in aid of the locals has reinforced their faith in the government machinery which has always stood by and supported the Awaam, Army further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)