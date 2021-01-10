On advocate's complaint, Thane woman held for extortion

Left Menu
A woman was arrested in Thane city for allegedly extorting Rs 50,000 from an advocate with whom she previously had a relationship, police said on Sunday. The woman would threaten the lawyer that she would file a rape case against him and demanded money for not doing so, a Thane Nagar police station official said. The victim had reportedly given Rs 4 lakh to the woman and after their relationship soured, he was demanding the amount back.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-01-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 16:16 IST
A woman was arrested in Thane city for allegedly extorting Rs 50,000 from an advocate with whom she previously had a relationship, police said on Sunday.

The woman would threaten the lawyer that she would file a rape case against him and demanded money for not doing so, a Thane Nagar police station official said.

''The victim had reportedly given Rs 4 lakh to the woman and after their relationship soured, he was demanding the amount back. The accused refused to return the money and would threaten to file a rape case against him. She also took 50,000 from the victim by issuing such threats,'' he said.

She has been held for extortion, cheating, and other offenses, he added.

