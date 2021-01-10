Left Menu
It indicates political failure of Centre, its agencies: Nawab Malik on Dhankhar's 'Al-Qaeda' growing in Bengal remark

A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern over the security environment in the state, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday said former's claim that Al-Qaeda was spreading and growing in West Bengal indicates the "political failure of the central government and its agencies".

Updated: 10-01-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 17:33 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern over the security environment in the state, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday said former's claim that Al-Qaeda was spreading and growing in West Bengal indicates the "political failure of the central government and its agencies". "Governor of West Bengal had said that terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda is spreading and growing in the state as well as illegal bomb-making is rampant there. This either indicates a failure of Home Minister Amit Shah and his department and other central agencies or the Governor is just making a political statement," Malik told ANI.

"It has been observed that in non-BJP governed states, there is a constant interference of governors in the state affairs. They should realise that they are holding a constitutional post and hence they should not give political statements," he added. On Saturday, after his meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, Dhankhar had expressed concern over the security environment in West Bengal and said it is under threat as terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda is spreading and growing in the state.

"Security environment (in West Bengal) is under threat. Al-Queda has spread its network. Illegal bomb-making is rampant. I would like to know what are they (administration in the state) doing? The position of DGP in West Bengal is an open secret. That is why I say we have political Police," Dhankhar said minutes after he apprised the Union Home Minister regarding his 'perception on various facets of state of affairs in West Bengal.' (ANI)

