Mumbai: Navy sailor dies on board warship from bullet injury

A Navy sailor was found dead on board a warship here on Sunday with a bullet injury, an official said.

Ramesh Choudhary (22) was posted on board INS Betwa, navy spokesperson said in a release.

The sailor's service issue rifle was found next to him, the release said but did not specify if it was suicide.

INS Betwa is a Brahmaputra-class guided missile frigate currently in service with the Indian Navy. The ship is named after the Betwa river.

The sailor, who recently returned to the warship after leave, hailed from Jodhpur in Rajasthan and is survived by his parents and a younger sister, the release said.

The matter is under investigation by the police with the assistance of naval authorities, the release added.

