Indigenously developed landing gear systems for UAVs handed over to Navy by CVRDE

Retractable landing gear systemsfor unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenously built by the CombatVehicles Research and Development Establishment here, a unitof the DRDO, were handed over to the Navy on Sunday.

The CVRDE, engaged in design and development of armouredvehicles and combat systems, said it designed and built thethree tonne Retractable Landing Gear Systems for TAPASUnmanned Aerial Vehicle and a one tonne landing gear system tothe SWiFT UAV under the the Centre's 'Atmanirbhar' programme.

The gear systems were developed at CVRDE facility insuburban Avadi, a press release said.

Defence Research and Debvelopment Organisation (DRDO)Chairman G Satheesh Reddy, speaking on the occasion, said itwas an important achievement and extended his congratulationsto the CVRDE.

Besides the landing gear systems, as many as 18 types ofstate-of-the-art indigenously developed hydraulic lubricationand fuel filters were also handed over to the Navy at theevent.

The filters, also designed and developed at CVRDE, weremanufactured with support from industries under the Centre's'Make in India' initiative while the funding was from the DRDOand the Navy, the release said.

Later, Reddy reviewed the various projects of CVRDE andappreciated the efforts the establishment for the progressachieved, the release added.

