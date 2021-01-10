India in better position than many developed countries dealing with COVID-19: Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti MinisterGajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said that despite havinglimited resources, India is in a better position than manydeveloped countries dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the country must keep moving forward onthe path of progress by turning this adversity intoopportunity.

''This epidemic has affected the entire world but Indiais in a better position compared to many developed countriesdespite its limited resources,'' he said during a programmehere.

