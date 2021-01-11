Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 23 dead in clash between gangs and police in Venezuelan capital

There did not appear to be any police deaths from the confrontations, according to Alvarado, other activists and a report in Ultimas Noticias, a newspaper seen as close to the ruling socialist party. A United Nations fact-finding mission, which found that President Nicolas Maduro's government had committed systematic human rights violations amounting to crimes against humanity, last year called for FAES to be disbanded due to its role in extrajudicial killings.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 11-01-2021 03:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 02:51 IST
At least 23 dead in clash between gangs and police in Venezuelan capital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 23 people died over the weekend in a clash between police and gangs in Venezuela's capital Caracas, according to news reports and human rights activists, as the government faces international scrutiny for killings by security forces. The bloodshed began on Friday afternoon with an operation by two police units - the Special Action Forces, known as FAES, and the Special Tactical Operations Units, known as UOTE - in the gang-ridden neighborhood of La Vega. It continued into Saturday, activist Marino Alvarado wrote on Twitter.

"It is, as far as I recall, the 'citizen security' operation with the largest quantity of victims," said Alvarado, who is affiliated with the PROVEA rights group. There did not appear to be any police deaths from the confrontations, according to Alvarado, other activists and a report in Ultimas Noticias, a newspaper seen as close to the ruling socialist party.

A United Nations fact-finding mission, which found that President Nicolas Maduro's government had committed systematic human rights violations amounting to crimes against humanity, last year called for FAES to be disbanded due to its role in extrajudicial killings. Neither Venezuela's information ministry nor the chief prosecutor's office immediately replied to requests for comment on Sunday. The government has said the U.N. fact-finding mission's report was "plagued with falsehoods."

Venezuela is among the world's most violent countries, with a murder rate of some 45.6 per 100,000 residents in 2020, according to the nonprofit Venezuelan Observatory of Violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain says it will open airspace to Qatar from Monday

Bahrain will open its airspace to Qatar as of Jan. 11, the civil aviation affairs authority said on Sunday, following a U.S.-backed deal by Arab states last week to end a dispute with Doha.The move comes after Riyadh announced a breakthroug...

Northern Ireland hospitals under pressure 'like never before' -health minister

Northern Irelands health minister on Sunday night said COVID-19 was placing the healthcare system under pressure like never before, as one hospital appealed on social media for the immediate help of all off-duty healthworkers nearby. The Br...

Trump may turn to Rudy Giuliani again to defend against impeachment

President Donald Trump may turn to Rudy Giuliani to defend him against possible impeachment over his role in last weeks violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, according to two people familiar with the matter.One of the sources, an outside advis...

Bahrain says it will open airspace to Qatar as of Jan 11

Bahrain will open its airspace to Qatar as of Jan. 11, the civil aviation affairs authority said on Sunday, following a U.S.-backed deal by Arab states last week to end a dispute with Doha.Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021