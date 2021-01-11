Maharashtra: 3 killed in two road accidents in Nagpur

Three persons have been killed intwo road accidents in different areas of Maharashtra's Nagpurdistrict, police said.

On Sunday, two men, aged 30 and 35, were going on amotorcycle when their speeding vehicle rammed into a jeep onAmravati road in Ambazari area here, a police official said.

Both received grievous injuries and they were rushedto a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, theofficial said.

In another accident, a speeding truck crushed to deatha 72-year-old scooter-borne man at Chikhli Chowk in Kalamnaarea on Sunday, another official said.

Cases have been registered in both the incidents underrelevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the MotorVehicles Act, the police said.

