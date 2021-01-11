Maharashtra: Newly married man kills wife in Palghar

A 24-year-old man, who gotmarried last month, has allegedly killed his wife over somedomestic dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, policesaid on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Vasai area,assistant police inspector Shahuraj Ranaware from Tulinjpolice station said.

The accused and the 28-year-old victim got married onDecember 7, 2020, he said.

Following some differences between them, the accused,who works in a private firm, allegedly strangulated his wifeto death with a nylon rope, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother,the police have registered a case under Indian Penal CodeSection 302 (murder), the official said.

The accused is yet to be arrested, he said, addingthat a probe into the case is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)