Indian Army hands over apprehended PLA soldier to China

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier, who was apprehended on January 8, was handed back to China at Chushul-Moldo at 10.10 AM today, the Indian Army said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:23 IST
Indian Army hands over apprehended PLA soldier to China
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier, who was apprehended on January 8, was handed back to China at Chushul-Moldo at 10.10 AM today, the Indian Army said. Amid the ongoing border tensions, the Indian Army apprehended a Chinese soldier on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the south bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh on Friday.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area, the Indian Army said. Troops from both sides are deployed along the LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

