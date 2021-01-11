Left Menu
Maha: Woman kidnapped on her way home rescued by cops in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police have rescued a 50-year-oldwoman who was allegedly kidnapped by two persons inMaharashtra's Jalna city, an official said on Monday.

The woman, who works as a domestic help, was returninghome from work on Saturday evening when two persons travellingin a car intercepted her in Hind Nagar and forcefully took herwith them, police inspector Shyamsunder Kauthale said.

They also threatened her with dire consequences ifshe raised an alarm and gagged her, he said.

The duo took the woman to a field near Rohanwadivillage. Later, the two men started consuming liquor and atthat time, the woman escaped from there and hid in a sugarcanefield nearby, the official said.

She then called her son-in-law from her mobile phoneand informed that she was kidnapped and was hiding in a field,the location of which she did not know, he said.

The woman's son-in-law alerted the Chandanjhirapolice, who launched a search. On the basis of her mobilephone location, they reached the field and found her near ahut, he said.

The woman told the police that the kidnappers spoke inHindi and she escaped from their clutches while they werehaving drinks.

The official said they were searching for the accusedand the reason behind the kidnapping was yet to beascertained.

