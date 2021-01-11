Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harsimrat Kaur Badal says govt failed to solve farmers' issue

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said the central government has failed in solving the farmers' issues.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:07 IST
Harsimrat Kaur Badal says govt failed to solve farmers' issue
Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticises government over not resolving farmer issues. Image Credit: ANI

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said the central government has failed in solving the farmers' issues. "The Central government does not seem to be interested in solving the issue. It is asking the protesting farmers to take the issue to the court. This itself shows that the ruling government has failed to perform its duty. They are just wasting the time of protesters," Badal said, during her visit to the Golden Temple.

She had resigned from the Union Food Processing Industries ministerial post on September 17, 2020, in protest against three farm sectors bills. "Farmers have been protesting for over one and a half months now. 70 innocent people have died and still, the government has not reached any consensus. Instead, they are using tear gas and water cannons on farmers," she added.

Protesting farmers are going to take out a massive tractor rally on Republic Day, January 26. While talking about the rally, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said "One should not take it lightly. I have not received an invitation to the rally yet. I also request both the government and the farmers to take each and every step on January 26 carefully. Each and every life is important." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Four passengers from UK test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

As many as four passengers, who arrived here from the United Kingdom on an Air India flight, have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Monday. Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder-director, Genestrings Genetic Laboratory, said that there ...

People gather to dig MP riverbed in hope of finding old coins

Scores of people areflocking to the Parvati river in Madhya Pradeshs Rajgarhdistrict after rumours started that ancient gold and silvercoins could be had by digging the river bed, police said onMonday.Kurawar police station in charge Ramnar...

Boitumelo Elizabeth Moloi tests positive for COVID-19

The Deputy Minister of the Department of Employment and Labour Boitumelo Elizabeth Moloi has tested positive for COVID-19.Moloi was hospitalised on 5 January 2021 after not feeling well and received her positive results on 6 January 2021. D...

Hong Kong's new top judge points to importance of city's rule of law

Hong Kongs new top judge stressed on Monday the importance of the citys judicial independence and rule of law, describing them as crucial to business confidence and the international reputation of the global business hub. Andrew Cheungs rem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021