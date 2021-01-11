Left Menu
Development News Edition

50-year-old widow raped in UP's Shahjahanpur: Police

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:29 IST
50-year-old widow raped in UP's Shahjahanpur: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 50-year-old widow was allegedly raped by a middle-aged man of her village located within the Sehramau police station limits in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Mahendra Pal Singh said the woman was allegedly raped by the accused on Saturday and a case was registered on Sunday evening. The woman has been sent for a medical examination and efforts are on to nab the accused, who is absconding, he added.

Singh said the accused knew the woman's son and used to come to their house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt expresses sadness at passing of Peotona Group ED Mokgatle

Government has expressed sadness at the passing of Dolly Mokgatle, the Executive Director and co-founder of Peotona Group Holdings.An established business leader, Mokgatle held various leadership positions within several of South Africas st...

Sydney draw as good as a win, credit to Vihari and Ashwin for batting 2.5 hours, says Rahane

After walking away with a famous draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground SCG, Indias stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Monday said that the result feels as good as a win and added it was good to see everyone contributing to the teams cause. Ravi...

Michael B Jordan, Lori Harvey are dating

Putting months of speculation to rest, Black Panther star Michael B Jordan and actor Lori Harvey are confirmed to be in a relationship after the couple shared pictures of each other on Instagram.Jordan, 33, shared two dark and grainy photos...

Four passengers from UK test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

As many as four passengers, who arrived here from the United Kingdom on an Air India flight, have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Monday. Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder-director, Genestrings Genetic Laboratory, said that there ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021