50-year-old widow raped in UP's Shahjahanpur: Police

A 50-year-old widow was allegedly raped by a middle-aged man of her village located within the Sehramau police station limits in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Mahendra Pal Singh said the woman was allegedly raped by the accused on Saturday and a case was registered on Sunday evening. The woman has been sent for a medical examination and efforts are on to nab the accused, who is absconding, he added.

Singh said the accused knew the woman's son and used to come to their house.

