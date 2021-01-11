Justice Siddharth Mridul to head Delhi HC Legal Service Committee

Justice Siddharth Mridul has been nominated as the chairman of the Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee by Chief Justice D N Patel.

The Chief Justice, who is the Patron-in-Chief of Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), recommended the name of Justice Mridul, 58, on January 4.

DSLSA member secretary Kanwal Jeet Arora, in a letter, urged the Principal Secretary of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, Delhi Government, to initiate urgent steps for issuance of notification in respect of Justice Mridul.

Justice Mridul, was appointed as Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008 and as a Permanent Judge on May 26, 2009.

While he was practicing as an advocate, he was appointed by the high court as a member in various committees to go into the issues of rehabilitation of children after the abolition of child labour, illegal construction in contravention of municipal bye-laws, and member of the committee constituted to suggest, supervise and implement measures for the efficient and hygienic functioning of the Safdarjung Hospital here.

