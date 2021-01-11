Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice Siddharth Mridul to head Delhi HC Legal Service Committee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:25 IST
Justice Siddharth Mridul to head Delhi HC Legal Service Committee
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Justice Siddharth Mridul has been nominated as the chairman of the Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee by Chief Justice D N Patel.

The Chief Justice, who is the Patron-in-Chief of Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), recommended the name of Justice Mridul, 58, on January 4.

DSLSA member secretary Kanwal Jeet Arora, in a letter, urged the Principal Secretary of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, Delhi Government, to initiate urgent steps for issuance of notification in respect of Justice Mridul.

Justice Mridul, was appointed as Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008 and as a Permanent Judge on May 26, 2009.

While he was practicing as an advocate, he was appointed by the high court as a member in various committees to go into the issues of rehabilitation of children after the abolition of child labour, illegal construction in contravention of municipal bye-laws, and member of the committee constituted to suggest, supervise and implement measures for the efficient and hygienic functioning of the Safdarjung Hospital here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

What Prison Break can show if Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell return for Season 6

We all know what recently happened with the making of Prison Break Season 6. A few weeks back, one of the lead actors, Wentworth Miller has announced over Instagram saying he would not return for sixth season.Wentworth Miller revealed that ...

SKF India Partners with IFB for Value-added Product in Non-Automotive Space

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Marks entry into Indias domestic washing machine market Innovative design of SKF Drum Support Unit contributes to energy savings and cost-effective manufacturing SKF India has partnered with IFB Industries ...

UP: Man held with 19 tortoise

The police on Monday arrested a man here and recovered 19 tortoise from his possession, officials said.During routine checking on Sunday night, the police stopped a man near Vikrampur culvert and recovered 19 tortoise from his possession, p...

Turkey probes Facebook's move to collect WhatsApp data

The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it launched an investigation into WhatsApp and its owner Facebook Inc after the messaging app asked users to agree to let Facebook collect user data including phone numbers and locations.In a wri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021