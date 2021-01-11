Maha: Boy hit with bat during cricket game dispute dies

A 13-year-old boy died after hewas hit on his head with a bat by another teen following anargument during a game of cricket in Alibag in Maharashtra'sRaigad district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Sadguru Park housing societyon Sunday evening and the deceased has been identified as PremMangesh Dalvi, said Inspector Balkrishna Jadhav of Pen policestation.

''There was an argument while children were playingcricket and a 14-year-old boy hit Prem on the back of his headwith a bat. He collapsed and was rushed to nearby Pen civilhospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors,'' headded.

A murder case has been registered against the 14-year-old boy and further probe was underway, the officialsaid.

