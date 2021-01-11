Farmers' stir: Pawar meets Left leaders
NCP president Sharad Pawar met Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja here on Monday and discussed the ongoing farmers agitation.We did discuss the Supreme Court order, informally.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:57 IST
NCP president Sharad Pawar met Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja here on Monday and discussed the ongoing farmers' agitation.
''We did discuss the Supreme Court order, informally. But the decision on what has to be done has to be taken by the farmers. They have to react to it. We stand by their demand for the repeal of the laws,'' CPI general secretary D Raja said.
The meeting at Pawar's residence came on a day the Supreme Court indicated that it may stay the implementation of the contentious farm laws and refused to grant more time to the Centre to explore the possibility of an amicable solution, saying it has already granted the government a “long rope”.
The apex court also said it will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse.
Farmer leaders, however, insisted that they will continue their agitation till the laws are repealed.
''We know that they have issued a statement. We will wait for their comprehensive reaction before making a comment,'' Raja said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Supreme Court
- Sharad Pawar
- D Raja
- Pawar
- Sitaram Yechury
- Raja
ALSO READ
Forces pressurised Manmohan Singh, Sharad Pawar not to implement farm sector reforms: Narendra Singh Tomar
Manmohan Singh, Sharad Pawar wanted to implement farm laws but could not stand pressure, influence: Narendra Tomar
Govt ''bulldozed'' three farm laws without consulting states; Agriculture can't be run ''sitting in Delhi'': Sharad Pawar to PTI.
Unfair that Govt is blaming opposition for farmers' agitation; they must take protests seriously: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to PTI.
If Govt again ignores farmers' issues in Dec 30 meeting, opposition parties will sit and decide next course of action: Sharad Pawar.