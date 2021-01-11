Biden name ex-diplomat Burns for CIA chief

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate longtime former career diplomat William Burns to lead the CIA, his transition team said in a statement on Monday.

Burns, a former deputy U.S. secretary of state who served 33 years as a U.S. diplomat, is currently the president of the international affairs think tank the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

