REUTERS NEXT-IAEA chief says matter of weeks left to revive Iran nuclear diplomacy

Reviving Iran's nuclear deal must happen within the coming weeks, U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday after Tehran resumed 20% uranium enrichment and its parliament threatened to reduce access for inspectors in February.

"It is clear that we don't have many months ahead of us. We have rather weeks," Grossi said in an interview for the Reuters Next conference.

