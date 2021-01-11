Oman issues new laws on succession, parliament

Oman's Sultan on Monday issued a new basic law for the country to organize power succession and the naming of a crown prince, and a new law for the parliament, state media said.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said took power a year ago after the death of his predecessor, who did not have a crown prince. The new basic law guarantees more rights and freedoms for citizens, state news agency ONA said.

