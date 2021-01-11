Left Menu
UP engineer held for abusing 50 children brought to Delhi by CBI for forensic, medical assessment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has brought to the national capital a junior engineer in Uttar Pradesh government, arrested last year for allegedly abusing 50 children, for a detailed forensic, medical and psychological assessment by a team of AIIMS doctors, officials said Monday.

The alleged paedophile Ram Bhuwan was arrested from UP's Banda by the Special Unit of the CBI specialising in 'Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention/ Investigation (OCSAE) in one such operation in November last year.

He had allegedly abused around 50 children in the age group of 5-16 years in four districts of Uttar Pradesh for over a decade and selling those recorded sexually explicit acts on dark web. He will undergo tests to assess psychological state, voice analysis and potency by experts, they said.

The team of AIIMS experts will conduct an exhaustive analysis of his psychological condition, they said.

His voice analysis will be done at Central Forensic Science Laboratory to compare it with voice in videos recovered during searches at his residence, they said.

In addition, he will also undergo a potency test to discard any future claim by the accused about his inability to perform sexual acts, they said.

The accused is believed to have told CBI investigators that he was silently operating in the three districts -- Hamirpur, Banda and Chitrakoot -- for the last 10 years, preying upon poor children between 5-16 years of age, they said.

He used to buy their silence using cash and gifts of electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, officials said.

The modus operandi adopted by the accused helped him to keep away from the radar of investigating agencies.

''Apart from the physical abuse of these children, the accused also allegedly recorded their acts using their mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices. ''It was further alleged that these photographs and video films containing child sexual abuse material were published and transmitted by the accused using the internet,'' CBI had said after the arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

