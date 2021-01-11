Left Menu
Greece willing to talk to Turkey on EEZ, continental shelf issues

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:35 IST
Greece has not yet received an invitation from Turkey to resume exploratory talks on their conflicting territorial claims in the Mediterranean but would be willing to discuss issues including the continental shelf, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

The comment came after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara was making an official offer to resume the talks, which have been suspended since 2016.

"Greece has expressed its intention to respond to any such invitation from the Turkish side, in accordance with international law, on the issue of demarcation of an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the continental shelf," foreign ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou said in a statement.

