Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last 10 years were challenging time for Pakistan military: Army spokesman

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:40 IST
Last 10 years were challenging time for Pakistan military: Army spokesman

The Pakistan Army said on Monday that the past decade was tenuous but it was able to defeat militancy and all other external threats with the help of the nation.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the spokesman of the army’s media wing - the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), made the remarks during a press conference wherein he highlighted the challenges Pakistan faced in the last 10 years.

''The last 10 years were a challenging time in every aspect for Pakistan,'' he said. ''Despite all these challenges, the state, institutions, the armed forces and intelligence agencies and most importantly the Pakistani people unitedly faced these challenges to restore peace.'' He claimed that various militant outfits were being facilitated to harm Pakistan on the Western border, which posed a major threat along with the traditional threat by India.

''Whether it was India's designs or hybrid warfare, whether the challenges were internal or external, we not only showed and identified (threats) but also combatted them successfully and the world is recognising it too,'' he claimed.

The spokesman also alleged that India was involved in promoting the anti-Pakistan agenda as he raised the Kashmir issue and the abrogation of Article 370.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

Maj Gen Iftikhar said that concrete steps taken along the Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders due to successful operations against terrorism, helped to restore peace in the area. He claimed that there was no organisational structure of terrorism in Pakistan as it eliminated all terrorist strongholds.

He said an operation launched three years ago to a large extent destroyed the terrorist support base along with its facilitators, abettors, financiers and weapons. He said 371,000 intelligence-based actions were conducted under the operation.

''If we evaluate the manifestation of success, in 2007-08, only 37 per cent of the areas in the tribal areas were under state control. Today, they have all become part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,'' he said.

He announced that there was a 35 per cent reduction in major terrorism incidents in 2020 compared to 2019, while incident of terrorism fell to 30 from peak of 90 in 2013.

Maj Gen Iftikhar said that the coronavirus pandemic and locust attacks emerged towards the end of the decade to endanger Pakistan's food security and economy but the country tackled them well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter shares tumble after nixing @realDonaldTrump account

Shares of Twitter are tumbling at the opening bell after it permanently kicked President Donald Trump off the social media platform. There was a broad market selloff Monday to start the week, yet the 11 per cent slide in shares of Twitter I...

Turkish televangelist gets life term for sex abuse, offenses

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a controversial Muslim televangelist and cult leader to life in prison, finding him guilty of forming a criminal gang and sexual abuse of minors, among several other offenses.Adnan Oktar, who was known fo...

NHRC notice to Maharashtra govt over death of 10 infants in Bhandara hospital fire tragedy

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP, Government of Maharashtra calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks regarding the deaths of 10 infants due to fire in Bhandara...

Biden inauguration theme: ''America United''

The theme for President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration will be America United, an issue thats long been a central focus for Biden but one thats taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the US Capitol last week.In an announcement ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021