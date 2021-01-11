Left Menu
NIA files charge sheet in extortion case involving CPI (Maoist) cadre in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:06 IST
The NIA on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet against four members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) for allegedly raising funds for the outfit by means of extortion, an official said.

The first supplementary charge sheet under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act was filed before a special NIA court in Ranchi.

Krishna Da, who is absconding, was named in the charge sheet along with arrested accused Manoj Kumar Yadav, Sunil Manjhi and Manoj Kumar Choudhary, all residents of Giridih in Jharkhand, an National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said.

Yadav was arrested on January 22, 2018, en-route to deliver extortion money to CPI (Maoist) cadre. Rs 6 lakh and other incriminating documents were seized from him, the official said.

He was working as an over-ground worker of the CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation, and was a conduit between the contractors and the banned group, the official said.

The NIA took over the investigation of the case in July, 2018.

Manjhi, a Regional Committee Member (RCM) and Krishna Da, an RCM and Secretary, North Chotanagpur Zone of CPI (Maoist), were involved in raising funds by collecting levy through extortion for commission of terrorist activities by way of attacking security forces, damaging public and private property, disrupting public peace and killing innocent people, the NIA spokesperson said.

Choudhary was also a CPI (Maoist) cadre who used to collect the levy and hand over the same to the other senior members of the proscribed organisation, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case was underway.

