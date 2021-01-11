House Democrats introduce impeachment resolution against Trump

House Democrats introduce impeachment resolution against TrumpReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:48 IST
U.S. House Democrats on Monday introduced a resolution containing a single article of impeachment against President Donald Trump charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.
The resolution noted that Trump addressed a rally shortly before his supporters mounted the attack and says he made statements that "encouraged and foreseeably resulted in" the lawless actions at the Capitol.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
