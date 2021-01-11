Second arrest in killing of Noida man protecting his sister from drunken duo

The Noida Police on Monday arrested a second person allegedly involved in the knife attack that led to the death of a man who was protecting his sister from a drunken duo on a city road three days ago, officials said.

Ram Babu, 22, had died in a hospital of excessive bleeding after he was stabbed during a fight with two drunk men in Sector 8 of Noida on Friday night, according to the police.

Ram Babu was walking with his sister towards their home from a factory where she worked when the incident had taken place around 8.30 pm in Sector 20 police station area, they said.

''One of the accused, Sarvesh, was held on Sunday after an FIR was lodged in the case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and under the Arms Act. The other accused, Sunny Singh, was at large but has been arrested today,'' a police spokesperson said.

''The knife used by Sunny Singh in the crime has also been recovered by the police,'' the spokesperson said, adding further proceedings are being carried out.

On the night of January 8, Ram Babu and his sister were walking on the road when the accused, both of whom were drunk, stumbled on the woman, according to a police official.

A scuffle broke out between the two sides in which the sister had slapped one of the drunk men. In the subsequent melee, the accused, who were probably carrying knives, took them out and tried to attack the woman, the official had said.

''Her brother tried to stop the attackers and got stabbed on his thigh in the action,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh had said.

The local police had immediately reached the spot on being alerted and rushed Ram Babu to a hospital where he subsequently died due to excessive bleeding, according to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)