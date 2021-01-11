Mumbai: 3 men abusing woman in car attack cop who intervenes

A constable was allegedly beatenup by three people on Monday when he intervened to stop themfrom abusing a senior citizen in Powai area of Mumbai, anofficial said.

The three men were on a motorcycle, which dashedgently against a car being driven by a 60-year-old woman, hesaid.

''They started abusing the woman and when constableNitin Khairmode arrived at the scene, the trio misbehaved withhim as well. He, however, handcuffed them and was taking themto the police station when they attacked him on the face andneck,'' the official said.

Two of the men managed to flee in the melee while oneof them was pinned back, he added.

A case has been registered, he said.

