U.N. warns of serious repercussions from planned U.S. blacklisting of Yemen's Houthis

Reuters | New York | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:13 IST
The United Nations warned on Monday that a U.S. plan to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization is "likely to have serious humanitarian and political repercussions." U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it was imperative that the United States "swiftly grant the necessary licenses and exemptions to ensure that principled humanitarian assistance can continue to reach all people ... without disruption."

He also said the United Nations was "concerned that the designation may have a detrimental impact on efforts to resume the political process in Yemen, as well as to polarize even more the positions of the parties to the conflict."

