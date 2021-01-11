FBI warns of armed protests ahead of Biden's inauguration -ABC News

FBI warns of armed protests ahead of Biden's inauguration -ABC NewsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:13 IST
The FBI has warned armed protests are being planned for Washington, D.C. and in 50 U.S. state capital cities ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration, ABC News reported on Monday.
An identified armed group has said it plans to travel to Washington on Jan. 16 and vowed an uprising if attempts are made to remove Trump from office, an ABC News reporter said on Twitter, citing a bulletin from the nation's top law enforcement agency.
Representatives for the Federal Bureau of Investigation could not be immediately reached to confirm the report. (Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball, Editing by Franklin Paul)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- D.C.
- Washington
- Joe Biden's
- U.S.
- ABC News
ALSO READ
US Domestic News Roundup: NY health network faces criminal investigation; Trump on Twitter and more
Farah Khan alarms fans as her Twitter account gets hacked: 'Please be vigilant'
Trump to forego New Year's Eve in Florida for early return to Washington
Trump heads back to Washington early amid showdown with Congress
'We have to be remembered for what's been done,' Trump says on early return to Washington