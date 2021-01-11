First phase of Maharashtra police recruitment starts

The first phase to recruitpersonnel for the Maharashtra Police has begun, state HomeMinister Anil Deshmukh said here on Monday.

He said the state government had taken a ''historicdecision by approving to fill up 12,538 'Police Shipai'posts''.

''The first phase of the recruitment has begun, inwhich 5,297 posts will be filled up. The second phase will belaunched soon,'' Deshmukh added.

