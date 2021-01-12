Left Menu
Man held for stealing valuables at wedding venues in Mumbai

He used to collect information about thevenues from newspapers, Chembur police stations seniorinspector Shalini Sharma said on Monday.The police were searching for him since some time, buthe disappeared during the COVID-19 lockdown, she said.He was caught from the Shivaji Nagar on Monday.

Police have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly stealing valuables from upscale venuesof weddings and other functions in Mumbai, an official said.

The accused, identified as Shafique Abdul Kudus Sheikhalias Munna, a resident of Shivaji Nagar locality, was nabbedon Monday, the official said.

''He used to target weddings and condolence meetings bygoing there wearing nice clothes so that no one could getsuspicious of him. He used to collect information about thevenues from newspapers,'' Chembur police station's seniorinspector Shalini Sharma said on Monday.

The police were searching for him since some time, buthe disappeared during the COVID-19 lockdown, she said.

''He was caught from the Shivaji Nagar on Monday. Weare conducting further probe into the case,'' she said.

During questioning, the accused admitted to havecommitted five such offences in Chembur and also in Juhu andother areas here, the official said.

The accused has a criminal background and cases hadbeen registered against him at various police stations inMumbai, the police said.

