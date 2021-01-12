HC rejects Kerala govt plea against CBI probe into Life Mission project

In a setback to the LDF government,the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petitionchallenging the CBI investigation into alleged irregularitiesin 'Life Mission', a state housing project envisaging totalhousing for the homeless.

The central agency had filed an FIR in a court here underSection 120 B of the IPC and Section 35 of the ForeignContribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 on a complaint by CongressMLA Anil Akkara, listing Santosh Eappen, Managing Director ofUnitac Builder, as the first accused and Sane Ventures as thesecond accused.

The Life Mission CEO and Eappen had moved separate pleasin the high court submitting that the FIR was 'illegal,arbitrary and nothing but an abuse of the process of law andis, therefore, liable to be quashed''.

