Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC rejects Kerala govt plea against CBI probe into Life Mission project

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-01-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 10:54 IST
HC rejects Kerala govt plea against CBI probe into Life Mission project

In a setback to the LDF government,the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petitionchallenging the CBI investigation into alleged irregularitiesin 'Life Mission', a state housing project envisaging totalhousing for the homeless.

The central agency had filed an FIR in a court here underSection 120 B of the IPC and Section 35 of the ForeignContribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 on a complaint by CongressMLA Anil Akkara, listing Santosh Eappen, Managing Director ofUnitac Builder, as the first accused and Sane Ventures as thesecond accused.

The Life Mission CEO and Eappen had moved separate pleasin the high court submitting that the FIR was 'illegal,arbitrary and nothing but an abuse of the process of law andis, therefore, liable to be quashed''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show; Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Sex and the City stars, minus one, to appear in new showThree of the four stars of the popular HBO series Sex and the City will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same ...

Democratic drive to impeach Trump after Capitol siege speeds ahead

Democrats will give President Donald Trump one last chance on Tuesday to leave office days before his term expires or face an unprecedented second impeachment over his supporters deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.The Democratic-led ...

U.S. judge blocks execution of only woman on federal death row

A federal judge in Indiana late on Monday blocked the execution of Lisa Montgomery, a convicted murderer and the only woman on federal death row in the United States, on mental health grounds, based on evidence that she was unable to unders...

Odd News Roundup: German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go down

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.German bakerys syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go downA spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down at a bakery in the western German town of Dortmund, which is celebrating the year o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021