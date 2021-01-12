Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Civic employee held for taking bribe of Rs 24,000

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:02 IST
Maha: Civic employee held for taking bribe of Rs 24,000

A clerk with the civic body inMaharashtra's Bhiwandi town was arrested for allegedlydemanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 24,000, an official fromthe Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Tuesday.

The ACB's Thane unit on Monday arrested MahendraJairam Mohite (45), a clerk with the Bhiwandi NizampurMunicipal Corporation's (BNMC) taxation department, deputysuperintendent ACB Thane Range Madan Ballal said.

The complainant wanted tax to be levied in the name ofhis wife for a property they owned and had approached thecivic body with an application, the official said.

Mohite demanded Rs 24,000 from the man, followingwhich a complaint was lodged with the ACB, he said.

A trap was laid at the ward 5 office of the BNMC andthe accused was caught red handed while accepting the bribeamount, the official said, adding that an offence has beenregistered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's top court orders stay on new farm laws that riled growers

Indias Supreme Court ordered an indefinite stay on Tuesday over the implementation of new agricultural laws that have triggered widespread protest from farmers, saying it would set up a panel to hear their objections. For more than a month,...

PREVIEW-Cricket-Busy year for England starts with Sri Lankan spin trial

England begin a busy year of test cricket with an expected trial by spin in Sri Lanka when the first test in Galle gets underway on Thursday. It is the first of 17 tests in a congested 2021 programme for the touring side, who will have to g...

Farmer leaders welcome SC verdict staying implementation of 3 agri laws, but say protest to continue

Farmer leaders welcomed the Supreme Courts order to stay the implementation of three farm laws on Tuesday, but said they would not call off their protest until the legislations are repealed.The Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of aro...

UK PM Johnson's cycling trip was not illegal- London police chief

London police chief Cressida Dick said Prime Minister Boris Johnsons cycle trip to a park 7 miles from Downing Street was not against the law, adding that she wouldnt comment further on an individual case. What I can say is it is not agains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021