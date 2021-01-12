Maha: Civic employee held for taking bribe of Rs 24,000

A clerk with the civic body inMaharashtra's Bhiwandi town was arrested for allegedlydemanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 24,000, an official fromthe Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Tuesday.

The ACB's Thane unit on Monday arrested MahendraJairam Mohite (45), a clerk with the Bhiwandi NizampurMunicipal Corporation's (BNMC) taxation department, deputysuperintendent ACB Thane Range Madan Ballal said.

The complainant wanted tax to be levied in the name ofhis wife for a property they owned and had approached thecivic body with an application, the official said.

Mohite demanded Rs 24,000 from the man, followingwhich a complaint was lodged with the ACB, he said.

A trap was laid at the ward 5 office of the BNMC andthe accused was caught red handed while accepting the bribeamount, the official said, adding that an offence has beenregistered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

