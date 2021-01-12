China will give Myanmar some COVID-19 vaccines, says ministry
China will give Myanmar a batch of coronavirus vaccines for free, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Tuesday, as the government's top diplomat wrapped up a two-day visit to Myanmar. "China will continue to provide anti-epidemic materials according to Myanmar's needs. We shall give a batch of coronavirus for free and will continue discussions on vaccine cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:23 IST
China will give Myanmar a batch of coronavirus vaccines for free, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Tuesday, as the government's top diplomat wrapped up a two-day visit to Myanmar.
"China will continue to provide anti-epidemic materials according to Myanmar's needs. We shall give a batch of coronavirus for free and will continue discussions on vaccine cooperation," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also said that when top diplomat, Wang Yi, met the commander-in-chief of the Myanmar military, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, he sought the support of the military for a China-Myanmar Economic Corridor.
The corridor is a network - some of it existing and some planned - of transport and other infrastructure projects passing through areas where ethnic minority factions battle each other and government forces. Fighting in northeastern Myanmar sometimes sends refugees fleeing over the border into China.
After leaving Myanmar, Wang Yi, China's state councillor and foreign minister, will visit Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines before returning to China on Jan. 16.
