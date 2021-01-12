Plea claims unsolicited emails sent by central govt depts: HC says unsubscribe from them

Plea claims unsolicited emails sent by central govt depts: HC says unsubscribe from themPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:44 IST
A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court by a person alleging he was receiving unsolicited emails from various government departments and authorities, including the Prime Minister Office (PMO).
Justice Prathiba M Singh, before whom the matter was listed for hearing, on Tuesday asked the petitioner to unsubscribe to the emails he was receiving.
The court also asked him to send an email to 'HYPERLINK ''mailto:sampark.support@gov.in''sampark.support@gov.in' requesting not to be sent any emails under the 'e-sampark' mechanism of the government under which public service messages and various schemes are communicated to the general public.
The court also directed the central government to ensure that on receipt of the request from the petitioner, no unsolicited emails be sent to him from any department or authority.
With the directions, the court disposed of the plea filed by Delhi resident Soibal Gupta who claims to be a freelance writer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
