By Lalit K Jha FGN34 TWITTER-TRUMP-GADDE Vijaya Gadde The Indian-American lawyer at the forefront of Trumps Twitter ban New York When Twitter permanently suspended the account of Donald Trump, the microblogging giants top lawyer, Indian-American Vijaya Gadde, was at the forefront of the unprecedented decision following the attempted insurrection of the US Capitol by supporters of the outgoing President.

Following are the top stories at 5.20 pm: NATION LGD19 SC-2NDLD FARMERS SC stays implementation of 3 new farm laws, sets up panel to resolve impasse New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a 4-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

DEL45 DL-FARMERS-LD REAX Farmer leaders welcome SC verdict staying implementation of 3 agri laws, but say protest to continue New Delhi: Farmer leaders welcomed the Supreme Court order to stay the implementation of three farm laws on Tuesday, but said they would not call off their protest until the legislations are repealed.

DEL50 VACCINE-6THLD TRANSPORT Vaccine drive set in motion: first flight with Covishield lands in Delhi from Pune New Delhi/Pune, Jan 12 (PTI) A massive pan-India inoculation drive against COVID-19 was set in process with more than 56 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine leaving Pune for 13 cities across India on Tuesday, four days before the vaccinations are scheduled to begin on January 16.

DELHI DEL57 DL-LD-VIRUS-VACCINE-HOSPITAL 1st batch of Covishield vials reaches Delhi's central storage facility New Delhi: The first batch of Covishield vaccine vials reached Delhi's central storage facility at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 12,584 new cases, lowest in seven months New Delhi: India recorded 12,584 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in around seven months, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 1,04,79,179, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL43 PM-LD DYNASTIC POLITICS Dynastic politics burdens country with incompetence: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday blasted dynastic politics as the ''biggest enemy'' of democracy and said it gives rise to a new form of ''dictatorship'' and burdens the country with ''incompetence''.

DEL35 DEF-ARMY CHIEF Pakistan, China together form potent threat: Gen Naravane on national security challenges New Delhi: Pakistan and China together form a potent threat to national security and their collusive approach towards India cannot be wished away, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said on Tuesday.

BOM8 GA-NAIK-HEALTH Union minister Shripad Naik undergoes surgeries after accident Panaji: Union minister Shripad Naik, who was injured in a road accident in Karnataka, underwent multiple surgeries at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here during the night, a senior official from the hospital said on Tuesday.

BOM15 MP-LIQUOR-LD DEATHS 11 dead after consuming suspected spurious liquor in MP Bhopal/Morena: At least 11 people have died and eight others have fallen seriously ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Tuesday.

DEL60 IMD-ORANGE ALERT Cold Wave: IMD issues cold wave alert for north Indian plains New Delhi: With temperatures falling, an orange alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday for the northern plains with a forecast of a cold wave for the next four days.

LEGAL LGD10 JK-COURT-JKLF-CHARGES TADA court frames charges against Yasin Malik, 9 others in Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case Jammu: A special TADA court has framed charges against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammd Yasin Malik and nine others in a 31-year-old kidnapping case involving Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

BUSINESS DEL39 BIZ-WHATSAPP Policy update doesn't affect privacy of messages;includes change related to messaging a biz:WhatsApp New Delhi: WhatsApp on Tuesday said its latest policy update does not affect the privacy of messages as the Facebook-owned company sought to address concerns around security of user data on the platform.

FOREIGN FGN45 CHINA-LD WHO WHO experts to directly fly to Wuhan to probe COVID-19 origins amid virus spike in China Beijing: A 10-member team of WHO experts assigned to probe the origins of COVID-19 will directly fly from Singapore to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December 2019, amid a resurgence of the deadly disease in several cities close to Beijing, prompting lockdowns. By K J M Varma FGN16 US-TRUMP-LD IMPEACHMENT US House to vote on Trump impeachment on Wednesday Washington: The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives would vote on the impeachment of outgoing President Donald Trump on Wednesday on charges of inciting his supporters to carry out a violent attack on the Capitol Hill last week. By Lalit K Jha FGN34 TWITTER-TRUMP-GADDE Vijaya Gadde: The Indian-American lawyer at the forefront of Trump's Twitter ban New York: When Twitter permanently suspended the account of Donald Trump, the microblogging giant's top lawyer, Indian-American Vijaya Gadde, was at the forefront of the unprecedented decision following the attempted insurrection of the US Capitol by supporters of the outgoing President. By Yoshita Singh FGN9 US-LD CUBA US re-designates Cuba as 'state sponsor of terrorism' Washington: The Trump administration has re-designated Cuba as a ''state sponsor of terrorism'', reversing an Obama-era decision days ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. PTI NSDNSD

